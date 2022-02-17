US Says Relationship With Israel Remains 'Ironclad'

Despite tensions surrounding Israel’s treatment of Palestinians and political relations with Iran, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said America’s support for Israel remains “ironclad.”

In a press conference with Israeli Knesset Speaker Michael Levy on Wednesday Feb. 16, 2022, Pelosi said, “The U.S. remains ironclad - I’ll keep using that word - in our support of Israel’s security and its regional stability.”

She went on to say that Iran’s advancement in nuclear technology is a threat to the world.

“We’re together in the fight against terrorism posed by Iran, both in the region and also its nuclear development,” Pelosi said. “The nuclear threat of Iran is a global one; it’s a threat to the world.”

Pelosi then reiterated that the United States’ stance on the issue of Israel and Palestine is to implement a two-state solution. She said, “Our delegation is also here to reaffirm America’s commitment to a just and enduring two-state solution. One that embraces - enhances stability and security for Israel, Palestinians and their neighbors.”

And while Pelosi’s statements were in line with the stance on Israel that the United States has taken for years, they follow a recent increase in criticism of Israel by other members of Congress.

In May 2021, after Israeli airstrikes devastated civilian areas in Gaza killing women and children alike, a rare majority of Congress members publicly condemned the Israeli strikes.

Some Congress members such as outspoken Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders went so far as to say Israel was committing human rights violations. Sanders wrote, “We must also take a hard look at nearly $4 billion a year in military aid to Israel. It is illegal for U.S. aid to support human rights violations.”

The devastation in Gaza is unconscionable. We must urge an immediate ceasefire. The killing of Palestinians and Israelis must end. We must also take a hard look at nearly $4 billion a year in military aid to Israel. It is illegal for U.S. aid to support human rights violations. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) May 16, 2021

Other members of Congress like Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who is known for being both open and unapologetic on her political stances, not only condemned Israel’s strikes in Gaza but also their actions in the Jerusalem neighborhood Sheikh Jarrah.

She wrote, “We stand in solidarity with the Palestinian residents of Sheikh Jarrah in East Jerusalem. Israeli forces are forcing families from their homes during Ramadan and inflicting violence.”

We stand in solidarity with the Palestinian residents of Sheikh Jarrah in East Jerusalem. Israeli forces are forcing families from their homes during Ramadan and inflicting violence.



It is inhumane and the US must show leadership in safeguarding the human rights of Palestinians. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 8, 2021

Forced evictions of Palestinians and instances of Israeli settler violence are still being carried out in Sheikh Jarrah and have taken place as recently as February 2022, but Pelosi did not address these issues or others during the press conference.

She only confirmed that U.S. relations with Israel would remain warm and America would continue to support Israel as it has throughout the majority of Israel’s history.

“We feel very much as if we all have roots in Israel one way or another. We are blessed by both countries sharing - many Israelis live in America, many Americans live in Israel,” She said. “Again, a deep personal friendship. An official, an official and strong, ironclad relationship between our two countries.”