US Secret Service Members Get Into Brawl in South Korea

Two Secret Service members preparing for President Joe Biden's trip to South Korea were sent home from Seoul after a fight with a cabdriver following a night of bar-hopping.

CBS News reported that the two employees -- a special agent and a security specialist -- were in Seoul ahead of Biden's arrival on Friday. On Thursday night, they went out to bars and returned to the Grand Hyatt Hotel.

One of the employees got into a physical altercation with a cabdriver. Police investigated and both were sent back to the United States on a 4 p.m. flight.

"The Secret Service is aware of an off-duty incident involving two employees, which may constitute potential policy violations," Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement to ABC News. "The individuals will be immediately returned back to their post of duty and placed on administrative leave."

Sources told CNN no one was arrested in the incident and Guglielmi said in the statement there was no impact on the presidential trip.

Biden arrived Friday for his first visit to Asia as president.

In a 2012 scandal, several Secret Service agents were arrested in connection with soliciting prostitutes in Cartagena, Columbia in President Barack Obama's administration.