US Secretaries of State, Defense to Visit Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will visit Ukraine on Sunday, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday.

Zelensky, speaking from a press conference held in an underground subway station in Kyiv, said the two top members of President Joe Biden's cabinet would visit the nation's capital, according to CNN.

"I don't think this is a secret that people from the U.S. are coming to us tomorrow, State Secretary Mr. Blinken and the Defense Secretary who are coming to us," Zelensky said.

"We will be expecting, when the security will allow, the President of the United States to come and to talk to us."

The State Department and Defense Department have not yet confirmed their visit.

A planned evacuation of civilians in the besieged southern city of Mariupol on Saturday was again thwarted by the Russian military, Ukrainian leaders said.

A humanitarian corridor to provide safe passage for hundreds of civilians trapped by fighting in the port city was planned for Saturday, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a Telegram post.