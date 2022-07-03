US Senators Calls For Sanctions on Sudan Military After Deadly Protests

U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez and ranking member Jim Risch on Friday renewed calls to hold accountable Sudan’s military leaders for the killing of pro-democracy protesters.

Menendez, Risch and Representatives Gregory Meeks) and Michael McCaul Chairman and Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, on Wednesday, June 29, urged military leaders in Sudan to refrain from violence and the U.S. administration to impose sanctions on the security leaders.

Sudan has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to transition to a truly civilian-led democracy. We condemn the military's continued use of violence against peaceful protesters and urge Sudan’s leaders to respect the demand for civilian rule. — Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield (@USAmbUN) January 3, 2022

In two separate tweets posted on Friday, Menendez and Risch condemned the killing of the nine protesters in Khartoum by the security forces which extensively used live ammunition to disperse protesters on Thursday.

“Appalled by reports of Sudanese security services using deadly force against civilian protestors, wrote Menendez before calling to sanction “Those responsible for gross human rights violations”.

The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman further referred to the joint statement issued two days before.

For his part, Risch without detour said that ” The latest protesters killed by Sudanese government forces add to the military junta’s body count and show it is not fit to lead Sudan or negotiate in good faith with civilian groups”.

“The Biden Admin must hold accountable the junta for these and other deaths of innocent Sudanese,” he stressed.



U.S. Senator Risch, on February 1, criticized the approach of U.S. Assistant Secretary for Africa Molly Phee who believes that there is an “opportunity” for a political solution in Sudan with the coup leaders.

On June 29, Phee stated that General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan about the need to sustain efforts underway to restore civilian-led transition in Sudan.

Thousands of people continue to protest for democracy in Sudan. The military junta has cut off the internet and voice calling in an attempt to shut down the protests. SPOILER ALERT: the junta's actions didn’t work. Take a look:pic.twitter.com/Y2zckI2SqM — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) July 1, 2022

“Spoilers must not be allowed to use June 30 protests to undermine progress on restoring the transition,” she added.

In Khartoum, the U.S. embassy on Friday regretted the “tragic loss of life in yesterday’s protests”.

“We urge all parties to resume negotiations and call on peaceful voices to rise above those who advocate for or commit violence,” further said the embassy.