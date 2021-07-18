The US Sends 500,000 Pfizer Doses to Jordan

  1. Home
At least 500,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses sent to Jordan by the US government.

The US sent a shipment of half a million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Jordan. The doses were unloaded at Queen Alia Airport on Saturday.

These 500,000 doses help fufill the White House global vaccine sharing allocation plan announced on Jun 3, 2021 that prioritised an allotment for Jordan, according to a US embassy statement.


The donation reflects the importance of the US-Jordan relations and demonstrates the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to share US vaccine supply with the world, the statement said.

Health Minister Feras Al Hawari and Charge d’Affaires at the US embassy Michael Hankey hold a press conference at the airport.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

