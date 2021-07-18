The US Sends 500,000 Pfizer Doses to Jordan

The US sent a shipment of half a million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Jordan. The doses were unloaded at Queen Alia Airport on Saturday.

Today we’re sending 500,000 Pfizer doses to Jordan via ⁦@AFP⁩ https://t.co/zSerjdCEfq — Kevin Munoz (@KMunoz46) July 15, 2021

These 500,000 doses help fufill the White House global vaccine sharing allocation plan announced on Jun 3, 2021 that prioritised an allotment for Jordan, according to a US embassy statement.



The donation reflects the importance of the US-Jordan relations and demonstrates the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to share US vaccine supply with the world, the statement said.

Health Minister Feras Al Hawari and Charge d’Affaires at the US embassy Michael Hankey hold a press conference at the airport.

1. Shows the high level of professionalism Jordan’s medical services are (helping the US last July) and 2. 500 k Pfizer doses will fully vaccinate 4% of Jordan’s adult population. Very significant move by US (noting it’s Pfizer, not J&J and the significant quantity) https://t.co/UOAv48794W — Ghanem Nuseibeh (@gnuseibeh) July 18, 2021

