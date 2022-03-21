The US Shoots Down Two Iranian Drones Over Iraq Meant to Explode in Israel

  1. Home
March 21st, 2022
ALBAWABA - Its breaking news from Israel. It provided by the Israeli KAN public broadcaster and trending on the social media.


Two Iranian drones shot down by US military jets over Iraq were heading towards Israel and supposed to detonate there.


The drones were launched last February but failed to make the journey and were shot over Iraq. 


Tension is continually brewing between Israel and Iran. Earlier this month 12 ballistic missiles launched at the newly-built US Consulate in Erbil, US bases and training centers dubbed to be run by the Israeli Mossad
 


