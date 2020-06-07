US Slams China For its Criticism of Washington as 'Laughable Propaganda'

The United States has slammed China for criticizing Washington over its brutal crackdown of anti-racism protests, describing Beijing's criticism as "laughable propaganda".



"This laughable propaganda should not fool anyone," said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, making reference to newly-proposed security measures in Hong Kong.

In his statement, Pompeo launched a strong attack against the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP), criticizing Beijing for what he called "continuing contempt for the truth and scorn for law."

"The CCP's propaganda efforts -- seeking to conflate the United States' actions in the wake of the death of George Floyd with the CCP's denial of basic human rights and freedom -- should be seen for the fraud that they are," Pompeo claimed.

Pompeo's anti-Beijing remarks come at time when US-Chinese relationship has deteriorated to its lowest level over a several issues ranging from Beijing's handling of the coronavirus pandemic to a bilateral trade agreement, and US meddling in Hong Kong and Taiwan affairs, as well as Washington's disputing of China's territorial claims.

In the meantime, Beijing has slammed the Trump administration for its brutal crackdown of the nationwide anti-racism movement triggered by the police killing of a Black man in police custody.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian on June 1 seized on the anti-racism protests in the US to accuse the US of hypocrisy, calling racism "a chronic disease of American society."

Washington's response to the death of Floyd at the hands of police was a "textbook example of its world-famous double standards," Zhao said.

"Why does the US lionize the so-called Hong Kong independence and black violence elements as heroes and activists, while calling people who protest against racism 'rioters'?" Zhao asked.

Similar remarks were stated by Hong Kong's leader.

Anti-racism demonstration erupted across the United States following the May 25 death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man.

Video footage of the incident taken by a bystander showed "Big Floyd" handcuffed and pinned to the ground with a white officer pressing his knee on Floyd’s neck.

“I can’t breathe” were the Black man's last word before he died at the scene after being subdued in that position for almost 9 minutes..

Philonise Floyd told media that his brother George had been executed by police. “They executed my brother in broad daylight.”

This article has been adapted from its original source.