U.S. soldier tells first moment of Saddam Hussein's capture

Marwan Asmar

Published February 4th, 2023 - 07:53 GMT
A combo shows former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein (L) during his trial in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone 06 December 2005 and after his capture by the US army (R) 13 December 2003. Two years after being pulled from a "rat hole" in Iraq, Saddam is demanding clean clothes and new shoes, while his countrymen focus on this week's crucial election. AFP PHOTO/- (Photo by AFP)

ALBAWABA - Until today no details emerged exactly how the Americans captured the former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein 19 years ago. The operation was top secret and nobody could talk about till 2028 because it was classified. 

However, retired Sergeant Kevin Holland, head of an elite American unit called Delta Force, broke the US military rule and decided to speak out about the minute the Iraqi leader was flushed out of a hole in the ground on that bleak night of 2003.

Holland spoke about the initial tense situation and first decided to deal with the covered hole by first sending a dog who came back running scared and then speak about the grenade that was thrown below that forced Saddam Hussein out.  

Holland told the story on an American podcast called Danger Close run by Jack Carr on 9 December, 2022 and is now making news headlines on the print and social media. He told of the search for Saddam Hussein who was eventually found by his team 10 kilometers outside his hometown of Tikrit huddled in a manhole. 

The final moments are recounted by Holland who said Saddam's first words as he was pulled out of the hole was "I am the president of Iraq and ready to negotiate," with the American soldier adding that the US team were stunned by the way he looked: A head with bushy hair.  

Holland added Saddam was punched to the ground because he had Glock 18 pistol on him. One Jordanian website adds one of Saddam Hussien's bodyguards snitched on him and that is how the American's got to him. 

The Iraqi leader was then tried by an Iraqi court and hanged on 30 December 2006. He ruled Iraq from 1979 till 2003 when the American leading an international coalition invaded the country, arrested him. 

