The US Still Wants a Deal With The Taliban Despite its Violence in Afghanistan

The United States says its deal with Taliban has entered the “next phase,” even as the militant group ramps up violence in Afghanistan.

In a recent tweet, US Special Representative on Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said, “The US had worked hard to carry out the 1st phase of its commitments under the Agreement [with the Taliban], including to reduce forces and depart five bases.”

“We will press for completion of prisoner releases, reduction of violence… & start of & progress in intra-Afghan negotiations,” he added.

Khalilzad, who negotiated the deal for America, also condemned the rising violence, saying “large numbers” of Afghans continued to die without a reason, while acknowledging that no American had been killed since the deal.

“Violence has been high, especially in recent days and weeks,” he said.

The militant group on Tuesday accused US pilots of carrying out airstrikes against civilians, and Taliban and public infrastructure in recent days.

“These all are blatant violations of the agreement and deliberate attempt at provoking the mujahideen (militants) toward large-scale attacks,” the group said.

It also said that American troops had frequently carried out bombings in non-combat zones and “offensives” in support of the Kabul government.

Violence has surged despite the deal between the Taliban and the United States, which was signed in February. Official data shows that Taliban bombings and other assaults have increased 70 percent since the militant group signed the deal.

Under the agreement, the US is supposed to withdraw its forces from Afghanistan, and the Taliban are to refrain from attacking international occupying forces. The militants have made no pledge to avoid attacking Afghan forces and civilians.

A prisoner exchange involving Kabul and the Taliban has also been underway as agreed under the deal.

