US teen shot after going to wrong home to pickup siblings

ALBAWABA - Community members in Kansas City are demanding justice after 16-year-old Ralph Yarl was shot last week when he rang the wrong doorbell.

Police said Yarl went to pick up his younger brothers and ended up at the wrong address where he was shot by the homeowner.

Police said Yarl remained in stable condition in the hospital.

CNN said a "white man in his 80s is the individual who apparently shot and seriously wounded" Yarl on April 13 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The cable news network said its information came from a CNN review of property records, police statements and detention records.