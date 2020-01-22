US Troops in North Syria Stop Russian Forces From Reaching Oil Field

U.S. soldiers present in regions of northern Syria under the YPG/PKK group’s control stopped a Russian military convoy from reaching oil fields in Al-Hasakah province on Tuesday

The move comes amid an ongoing dispute between the U.S. and Russia over the Rumeylan oil field in northeast Al-Hasakah.

The Russian convoy, which consisted of five armored personnel carriers and a pickup truck, was forced to return to where they came from.

On Thursday, YPG/PKK prevented Russian soldiers from passing through the city of Qamishli to establish a military zone near the Rumeylan oil field.

In its more than 30-year campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

