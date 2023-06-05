US, UK naval forces respond to a distress call in Hormuz

  1. Home
Published June 5th, 2023 - 05:54 GMT
Naval boat
screenshot of a video shows fast-attack craft from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy swarming Panama-flagged oil tanker Niovi as it transits the Strait of Hormuz. (Photo by NAVCENT Public Affairs / US NAVY / AFP)

ALBAWABA - A commercial vessel called for support from U.S. and U.K naval forces in the Strait of Hormuz after three fast-attack boats harassed the ship later on Sunday.

The U.S. Navy’s guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul and the Royal Navy’s frigate HMS Lancaster responded to the incident, with the Lancaster launching a helicopter, Associated Press reported. 

“The situation de-escalated approximately an hour later when the merchant vessel confirmed the fast-attack craft departed the scene,” AlJazeera reported.

The boat is believed to belong to Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), however, Iranian media and the IRGC did not recognize the incident. The commercial vessel involved was not identified.

