US, UK naval forces respond to a distress call in Hormuz

ALBAWABA - A commercial vessel called for support from U.S. and U.K naval forces in the Strait of Hormuz after three fast-attack boats harassed the ship later on Sunday.

The U.S. Navy’s guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul and the Royal Navy’s frigate HMS Lancaster responded to the incident, with the Lancaster launching a helicopter, Associated Press reported.

#BREAKING The United States and United Kingdom Royal Navy forces responded to a distress call from a merchant vessel transiting the Strait of Hormuz, June 4, as Iran's IRGC fast-attack boats harassed the commercial ship. pic.twitter.com/hfbuiiAvfV — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) June 4, 2023

“The situation de-escalated approximately an hour later when the merchant vessel confirmed the fast-attack craft departed the scene,” AlJazeera reported.

The boat is believed to belong to Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), however, Iranian media and the IRGC did not recognize the incident. The commercial vessel involved was not identified.