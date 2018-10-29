U.S. Vows to Continue Supporting Coalition In Yemen

US Secretary of Defense James Mattis addresses a press conference on October 28, 2018 in Prague. (AFP photo)

The US renewed on Sunday its commitment to back the Saudi-led Arab Coalition supporting legitimacy in Yemen.

Asked by reporters travelling with him from Manama to Prague whether Washington would limit its support to the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said, “We'll continue to support the defense of the Kingdom.”

Mattis had met with Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir.

In another Yemeni development, disputes appeared between the “foreign leaderships” of Yemen's General People's Congress (GPC) and the party’s Houthi-controlled “internal leaderships.”

Such dispute delayed the meeting of a six-member committee, which was working on bridging the gap between the two sides and on uniting the party.

The GPC is currently on the verge of establishing a new leadership after it was left in tatters following the assassination of its leader, former President Ali Abdullah Saleh.

Saleh was killed by the Iran-backed Houthi militias in December after he announced that he was severing his alliance with them and seeking to open a new chapter in ties with the Saudi-led Arab coalition.

Asharq Al-Awsat had reported last week that the upcoming days will witness the final preparations for an agreement to be reached on forming a collective leadership of the GPC.

However, dispute intensified between the party’s two leaders, Sultan al-Burkani and Abou Bakr al-Qarbi, both acting as assistant secretary general of the GPC, the wing led previously by Saleh.

Al-Qarbi believes that the aim of establishing a committee representing the party outside Yemen was not to deviate from the leadership formed in Sanaa under the rule of Sadeq Amin Abu Rass, who was elected chairman of the GPC following Saleh’s assassination.

However, al-Burkani insists that the committee was not related to the week-kneed party leadership that operates in Sanaa.

