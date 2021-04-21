Is the US waiting for an Iran Deal before Looking to Lebanon?

The complexity of the political situation in Lebanon is causing the U.S. to stall on backing a single strategy to bring the failing economy out of the depths of depression. Could the U.S. be waiting to rejoin the Iran nuclear deal as a stepping stone to stabilizing the Lebanese economy? Lebanon is important to the U.S. The risk of attacks on American citizens would be heightened if the political and economic situation in the region continues to deteriorate. The centrality of Lebanon

