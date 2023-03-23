US wishes Muslims a peaceful Ramadan

ALBAWABA - The United States wished Muslims worldwide a "peaceful" fasting month of Ramadan.

The wish came in a message by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken posted on the State Department's website.

Most of the world's 1.8 Muslims began observing Ramadan on Thursday.

"For Muslims here in the United States and abroad, Ramadan is a sacred period of prayer and reflection, celebrating with family and community, and remembering and serving those less fortunate with compassion and openness," Blinken wrote.

As the month of Ramadan begins, let us use this time to remind ourselves of the common values of peace, harmony, and empathy—values that we all hold dear. I wish the 1.8 billion Muslims around the world a joyful #RamadanKareem pic.twitter.com/WTSrJrrTII — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) March 22, 2023

"It is also a time to act on our collective responsibility to help those in need, including those stricken by poverty, persecution, conflict, and natural disaster," he said. "Muslims worldwide will also commemorate this month through acts of service in their communities."

"In this spirit, many of our embassies and consulates abroad will host iftars and other events to share in the month’s beautiful traditions and demonstrate our commitment to promoting social cohesion, inclusion, and diversity within our communities," Blinken pointed out.

"These conversations support our shared hope for the peace and dignity of all people," he noted.

"We express deep appreciation for our longstanding partnerships with diverse communities across the Muslim world and remain committed to promoting religious freedom for all, both at home and abroad," he pledged.

"I wish the 1.8 billion Muslims around the world Ramadan Kareem," he said, following up the message with a tweet of well wishes, which received applaud by observing individuals.

Ramadan is the holiest of all months in the Muslim calendar. It is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and a time for spiritual rejuvenation.

Muslims believe that the Quran was orally revealed by God to the Prophet Muhammad through the archangel Gabriel incrementally over a period of some 23 years, beginning in the month beginning in the month of Ramadan, when Muhammad was 40.

During the holy month, Muslims refrain from drinking and eating from dawn to dusk. That means no food, no beverages, not even water, no smoking and no sex as long as the sun is up.