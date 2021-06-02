US Yemen Envoy Says The Human Situation in Marib is Devastating

The US special envoy to Yemen has again expressed Washington’s concern over the “devastating humanitarian consequences” of the Houthi militia’s offensive in Marib.

Tim Lenderking was speaking during a meeting with Marib Governor Sultan Al-Arada, that was also attended by Cathy Westley, chargé d’affaires for the US Embassy to Yemen, the State Department said.

Lenderking also called for an increase in “humanitarian aid and other support for the people of Marib.”

#BREAKING: US envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking reaffirms Washington’s concern over the devastating humanitarian consequences of the Houthi Marib offensive during talks with Marib governor - Arab News#BreakingNews #Saudiarabia #Yemen #Houthis #Marib — International Leaks (@Internl_Leaks) June 1, 2021

The Iran-backed Houthi militia mounted an offensive in February to capture oil and gas-rich Marib from forces loyal to the internationally recognized government.

The campaign has faced international condemnation due to Marib also being a safe haven for thousands who have fled the fighting in other parts of the country since the war started in 2014.

Lenderking also held talks with UN envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths in the Jordanian capital, Amman, to discuss his trip to the Houthi-held capital Sanaa. “Both expressed an unwavering commitment to the principle that a comprehensive, nationwide cease-fire is needed immediately to bring much needed humanitarian relief to the people of Yemen,” the State Department said.



Lenderking and Griffiths also met with women activists “to discuss the importance of an inclusive peace process” and underlined Washington’s commitment to supporting women’s inclusion in Yemen’s peace process.

“When women play an active role in peace building, resolutions are more durable,” the statement said.

For their part, #USEnvoyYemen and @USEmbassyYemen Chargé expressed their concern about the devastating humanitarian consequences of the Houthi offensive on Marib, and the need to increase humanitarian aid & other support for the people of #Marib. — علي الغليسي (@al_ghulise) June 1, 2021

Lenderking “listened to their concerns about the economic situation, security, the need for diverse voices, and the importance of a transparent peace process,” and said that they will continue to work with the international community to address these concerns as they push for a cease-fire and political talks.