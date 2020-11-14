Trump Says 'Time Will Tell' Which Administration Will be in The White House in January

US President Donald Trump says that "time will tell" which administration will take office in the White House in January.

Trump’s remarks on Friday from the Rose Garden of the White House are the first indication that the incumbent could concede defeat in the disputed November 3 presidential election.

During a short speech about the development of coronavirus vaccines, Trump said that he would never again call for a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“This administration will not be going to a lockdown. Hopefully the — the, whatever happens in the future, who knows which administration it will be, I guess time will tell, but I can tell you this administration will not go to a lockdown,” Trump said.

The comments are also the first since US media widely projected his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, as the winner of the disputed election.

Trump has claimed widespread vote fraud in key battleground states and has refused to concede defeat. Most Republican officials and lawmakers have publicly remained behind the Trump campaign’s push to contest the result through lawsuits challenging vote counts in individual states.

But some Republicans have called on the Trump administration to allow Biden to receive intelligence briefings in what seems to be tacit acknowledgement the Democrat will soon occupy the White.

"700,000 ballots were not allowed to be viewed in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh which means, based on our great Constitution, we win the State of Pennsylvania!" Trump tweeted on Friday.

They said on Thursday that Biden is entitled to intelligence briefings even if they were not ready to recognize him as the winner of the election.

The Trump campaign has filed a string of lawsuits since the media declared Biden the winner, with Trump repeatedly claiming that there was widespread voting fraud.

Hand-count audits, meanwhile, in over six counties in the battleground state of Arizona, where Biden continues to lead, found only minor discrepancies, according to the secretary of state's office.

The audits involve hand counts of a random sampling of ballots.

This article has been adapted from its original source.