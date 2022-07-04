  1. Home
  Uzbekistan: 18 Killed, 246 Injured in Protests

July 4th, 2022
243 others also injured in protests against government's proposed constitutional amendments, prosecutors say

At least 18 people were killed and 243 others were injured in Uzbekistan’s protest-hit autonomous region of Karakalpakstan on July 1-2, prosecutors said on Monday.

In a statement, Uzbekistan's General Prosecutor's Office said that protests began in Nukus, the capital of Karakalpakstan, over proposed constitutional changes that would have affected the region’s autonomous status.

The prosecutor’s office said that the protesters tried to storm government buildings.

Some 94 of the injured people were hospitalized and several of them are in serious health conditions. Also, 516 people were detained in connection with the incidents, it added.

On Saturday, Uzbekistan announced a month-long state of emergency in Karakalpakstan. The decree was signed by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev after demonstrations erupted in the region.

The decree limits entry and exit from the province and all public events are prohibited.


Mirziyoyev also visited the region’s capital on Saturday and announced that changes relating to Karakalpakstan will remain unchanged.

“It is necessary to leave the draft norms of the legal status of the Republic of Karakalpakstan unchanged,” he said, adding that “we will definitely build a new Uzbekistan and a new Karakalpakstan together."

This article has been adapted from its original source.

