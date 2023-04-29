'Vampire straw' confiscated from traveler in US

  1. Home
"Vampire straws" are designed as an inconspicuous self-defense weapon and was confiscated at Boston's Logan Airport on April 23, according to TSA New England.
Each 10-inch straw is made to order in the US, according to the Szabo website, which offers a "vampire kit" that includes a "vampire tool" that "disassembles for compact storage".

ALBAWABA- A man has been arrested at Boston Logan International Airport after he was discovered carrying a "vampire straw" in his carry-on luggage.

TSA New England spokesman Daniel Velez said the metal straw with a tapered end was "designed for self-defense" and had a "dagger-like point." The Szabo Inc. website sells the titanium vampire straw for $85 and describes it as "super tough and long enough to be used like a dagger."

Although such straws may be allowed in checked luggage in some U.S. states, they are banned in Massachusetts. The man was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon.
 
Massachusetts State Police said the straw was prohibited under Massachusetts General Law Chapter 269-Section 10-Paragraph (b), which bans carrying certain "edged instruments" that include stilettos and daggers.

The 26-year-old man was traveling to Chicago when he was caught. Each 10-inch straw is made to order in the US, according to the Szabo website, which offers a "vampire kit" that includes a "vampire tool" that "disassembles for compact storage".

The item was discovered during a search of the man's carry-on luggage. His name was not released by police.

