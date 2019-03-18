Venezuela to Reform Government as Massive Protests Hit Streets

Supporters listen to Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido during a rally in Valencia, Carabobo State, Venezuela, on March 16, 2019. (AFP)

After tackling a massive nationwide blackout, Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro is planning a “deep restructuring” of his government to protect the country in the face of an ongoing political crisis fueled by the US-backed opposition, his deputy says.

In a tweet on Sunday Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said Maduro “has asked the entire executive Cabinet to put their roles up for review in a deep restructuring of the methods and functions of the Bolivarian government, to protect the fatherland of Bolivar and Chavez from any threat.”

She was referring to independence leader Simon Bolivar and the late iconic president, Hugo Chavez.

The Latin American country is in the midst of a political crisis, which broke out in late January after opposition politician and president of the defunct National Assembly Juan Guaido abruptly declared himself “interim president” of Venezuela, challenging the outcome of last year’s presidential election, in which Maduro emerged victorious.

Guaido’s bid was quickly recognized by the US followed by dozens of its regional and European allies. Washington slapped sanctions on the Venezuelan oil sector in support of the opposition figure and went even as far as threatening a military option to topple the Caracas government.

Maduro has censured Guaido’s moves as a coup attempt masterminded by the US against the elected government of Venezuela, calling on the opposition figure to abandon his coup-mongering strategies and engage in negotiations with the Caracas government.

The latest announcement came days after nearly most of the country was swept by a massive blackout, which Maduro blamed on a cyber attack by the US government and acts of sabotage by the opposition at home as part of their regime change attempts.

The government managed last week to restore power to most parts of the country.

Maduro said Friday that he had authorized the formation of a new military unit tasked with protecting the country’s key infrastructure following the blackout.

Meanwhile, Guaido started a tour of Venezuela’s towns and rural towns in a fresh attempt to garner support in his bid for power and organize more anti-government protests.

He toured his hometown La Guaira in Vargas State, visiting a market and the streets of a neighborhood before giving a speech in front of his supporters.

