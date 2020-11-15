Venezuela Slams EU For Imposing New Sanctions

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela has strongly rejected a round of one-year-long sanctions fired by the European Union, which challenges the legitimacy of the upcoming legislative elections in the Latin American nation.

Nicolas Maduro made the remarks after the EU’s European Council condemned a decision by the Supreme Court of Venezuela to reshuffle the composition of the country’s National Electoral Council.

Maduro said the move by the European body is influenced by the regime change policy of the United States which refuses to recognize Maduro's presidency and the country's legal institutions.

The Venezuelan head of state said the elections will take place despite the economic sanctions because they follow the rule of the National Constitution. Officials totally back Maduro's statement.

However, experts say the EU sanctions are unfounded and influenced by Washington

The Venezuelan government says Maduro will go on as the country's President, and parliamentary elections will be held this year, despite the aggression displayed by the EU. Caracas says this is because Venezuela is a free country and it will not be brought to its knees by foreign sanctions.

This article has been adapted from its original source.