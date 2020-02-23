Video: Anti-Macron Protesters in France Overturn Audi Car in 'Yellow Vest' Rallies

Anti-Macron rioters were caught on camera flipping an Audi on to its roof as violent protests continue to rumble on in France.

Today marked the 67th Saturday in a row of the Yellow Vest demonstrations with President Emmanuel Macron finally pledging to meet the protestors in person.

The worst of the disruption was seen in Lille where riot police were forced to use tear gas and baton charges.

Videos posted on social media showed a gang of youths, all dressed in black, attacking an Audi car before throwing projectiles toward officers.

Mr Macron had been attending an agricultural show in Paris when he was confronted by a representative of the Yellow Vests about the scenes.

The President said that 'it is because there are people who have become extraordinarily aggressive,' adding that they 'should stop going out to demonstrate like that'.

But, after being pushed on the subject, he then agreed to receive a delegation of Yellow Vests at the Elysee Palace.

He added: 'You create a group for me and I'll receive you without problem, I am up for dialogue.

'We'll take an hour and we'll talk.'

If the plan goes ahead it will be the first time that Mr Macron has allowed Yellow Vests into the presidential palace since they first took to the streets in November 2018.

The protestors have since been responsible for millions of pounds worth of damage in major cities across France.

Shops and offices have been ransacked throughout the country as well as Yellow Vests launching attacks on historic monuments such as the Arc de Triomphe.

Thousands of police and gendarmes equipped with water cannons and armoured cars are among the measures which have been implemented to maintain order.



The Yellow Vests started out as a group calling for an end to fuel price rises but, having achieved this, they began asking for more.

Demands now range from Mr Macron resigning, the fifth Republic coming to an end and 'Frexit' - France leaving the EU.

The majority have since ditched wearing their signature fluorescent garments to prevent being targeted by police but continue to protest.

The independent Mr Macron came to power in 2017 and pledged to shrink France's public services as well as making the private sector more competitive.

But the former merchant banker is now frequently referred to as the 'President of the Rich' who is considered mainly on the side of big business.

This article has been adapted from its original source.