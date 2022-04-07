Video Appears to Show Ukrainian Soldiers Killing Captured, Injured Russian Soldier

A video, which has been verified by The New York Times, appears to show Ukrainian soldiers, who are marked by their blue and yellow Ukrainian flag patches, killing a captured and injured Russian soldier.

The gruesome two-minute video was shared on Telegram and shows a soldier approach an injured Russian soldier lying on the ground who is still moving and breathing.

The apparently Ukrainian soldier then shoots the Russian soldier twice, then once more until the Russian soldier stops moving.

A man can be heard saying in the video, according to a translation from The New York Times, “He’s still alive. Film these marauders. Look, he’s still alive. He’s gasping.”

Three other bodies lie nearby in pools of blood. All four are dressed in military clothing and appear to be wearing the white armbands commonly worn by Russian forces.

One of the dead soldiers has his hands tied behind his back and a visible head wound. Several of the Ukrainian soldiers in the video repeat “glory to Ukraine” to one another.

Under the Geneva Conventions, which regulate international armed conflict, it is a violation of international law for a warring party to kill or neglect the wounds of a person who is incapable of performing their combat duties during war.