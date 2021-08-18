Video: Crowds Welcome Taliban Co-founder Who Arrived in Afghanistan After 20-year in Exile

A video shared by the Taliban shows Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar surrounded by crowd whom were cheering him after he enters Afghanistan after spending 20 years in exile.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who is one the Islamic Movement's co-founders, had been deputy leader under ex-chief Mullah Mohammed Omar.

استقبال أهالي قندهار الحار لوفد الامارة الاسلامیة الذي وصل قبیل المغرب الی مدینة قندهار من الدوحة. pic.twitter.com/6b6gmTNT3U — Dr.M.Naeem (@IeaOffice) August 17, 2021

According to sources, Baradar was cheered after landing in Kandahar Province Airport on Tuesday, landing in the insurgent group's former capital two days after the Taliban announced full control of the country and its capital Kabul.

In 2018, Trump got Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar released from prison.



In 2020, Trump's Secretary of State met with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.



In 2021, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar is set to become the President of Afghanistan under Taliban rule. pic.twitter.com/pbdus8aeZx — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) August 15, 2021

Taliban spokesman Dr M Naeem posted the video and wrote: 'This afternoon, a high-level delegation from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan headed by Mullah Baradar Akhund left Qatar and arrived in our beloved country this afternoon and landed at Kandahar Airport.'

Three years ago, Baradar was freed from jail in Pakistan following a request from the US government after his release he met with US former secretary of state Mike Pompeo in Qatar in 2020 with aim to sign peace agreement.

Experts suggest that the co-founder of the Taliban, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, is set to become the leader who run the country.