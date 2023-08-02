Breaking Headline

Video: Fire breaks out in Iran's Dorud industrial area

Published August 2nd, 2023 - 10:36 GMT
Iran
Fire breaks out in Iran's Dorud industrial area. (Twitter)

ALBAWABA - Massive fire broke out in Dorud Industrial Area in Iran on Wednesday, local media outlets reported.

Firefighters and rescue groups rushed to the scene with the aim to turn off the huge blaze which broke out in Lorestan province, western Iran.

A video showing a huge fire and a cloud of thick black smoke rising into the sky was shared online where rescue workers were seen with water pumps in an attempt to put out the fire.

