Video: Fire breaks out in Iran's Dorud industrial area

ALBAWABA - An Israeli has been injured in a shooting in the West Bank city of Nablus. Israeli Broadcasting Service announced that an Israeli woman was slightly injured in a ...
ALBAWABA - Massive fire broke out in Dorud Industrial Area in Iran on Wednesday, local media outlets reported.
Firefighters and rescue groups rushed to the scene with the aim to turn off the huge blaze which broke out in Lorestan province, western Iran.
A video showing a huge fire and a cloud of thick black smoke rising into the sky was shared online where rescue workers were seen with water pumps in an attempt to put out the fire.