Video: fire erupts from oil depot in Voronezh

ALBAWABA - Huge fire broke inside an oil depot in Voronezh city in Russia, a video was shared online showed.

A thick black smoke rising into the sky was captured in a video as tension grows between Russian military forces and Wagner group.

An earlier video showing moment of blast of oil depot by a helicopter, which wasn't known to which party it belongs was shared on Twitter.

Voronezh oil depot was bombed by a helicopter, not clear which side it belongs to Putin or Prigozhin pic.twitter.com/ZIxlHdYGyi — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) June 24, 2023

It is still unclear who was behind the oil depot bombing. No official statement has been made yet.

A photo was shared on social media allegedly showing downed helicopter which attacked oil depot in Voronezh city in Russia, which Wagner forces is said to be controling.

(Photo of alleged helicopter which attacked oil depot/ Twitter)

Earlier on Saturday, Wagner group forces claimed to take over military positions in Voronezh city which is located 500 km away from the capital Moscow.