Breaking Headline

Wagner

Wagner "controls" military positions in Voronezh

June 24th, 2023
ALBAWABA - Wagner group forces claimed to have taken control over military position in Voronezh city. According to media outlets, Voronezh city is located 500 km away from the Russian ...
Video: fire erupts from oil depot in Voronezh

Published June 24th, 2023 - 09:56 GMT
Wagner, oil depot
Oil depot bombed in Russia's Voronezh. (Twitter/ video screenshot)

ALBAWABA - Huge fire broke inside an oil depot in Voronezh city in Russia, a video was shared online showed.

A thick black smoke rising into the sky was captured in a video as tension grows between Russian military forces and Wagner group.

An earlier video showing moment of blast of oil depot by a helicopter, which wasn't known to which party it belongs was shared on Twitter.

It is still unclear who was behind the oil depot bombing. No official statement has been made yet.

A photo was shared on social media allegedly showing downed helicopter which attacked oil depot in Voronezh city in Russia, which Wagner forces is said to be controling.

oil depot

(Photo of alleged helicopter which attacked oil depot/ Twitter)

Earlier on Saturday, Wagner group forces claimed to take over military positions in Voronezh city which is located 500 km away from the capital Moscow.

Tags:WagnerRussiaPutin

