On Video: Israeli Forces Blow up The Home of Tel Aviv Attacker Diaa Hamarsheh

ALBAWABA - Israeli forces blow up the home of Palestinian Diaa Hamarsheh in the town of Ya'bad in the north of the West Bank near Jenin.

Watch: Israeli forces early Thursday blow up and demolished the family house of slain Palestinian freedom fighter Diaa Hamarsheh in the town of Ya'bad, north of the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.#FreePalestine #Zionist #جنين #IsraeliTerrorism #فلسطين pic.twitter.com/ZUGNh1UuhU — Wafa News Agency - English (@WAFANewsEnglish) June 2, 2022

Israeli forces detained Hamarsheh's father, Ahmad according to the Palestinian press agency Wafa. Hamarsheh was claimed to be responsible for the Tel Aviv attack in which five Israelis were killed.