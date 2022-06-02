  1. Home
  On Video: Israeli Forces Blow up The Home of Tel Aviv Attacker Diaa Hamarsheh

On Video: Israeli Forces Blow up The Home of Tel Aviv Attacker Diaa Hamarsheh

Published June 2nd, 2022
ALBAWABA - Israeli forces blow up the home of Palestinian Diaa Hamarsheh in the town of Ya'bad in the north of the West Bank near Jenin. 

Israeli forces detained Hamarsheh's father, Ahmad according to the Palestinian press agency Wafa. Hamarsheh was claimed to be responsible for the Tel Aviv attack in which five Israelis were killed.


