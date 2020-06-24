Video: Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Man at Bethlehem Checkpoint; Was on His Way to His Sister's Wedding

Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian man at a major military checkpoint, near the West Bank city of Bethlehem, according to security sources.

Ahmad Erekat, 34, was on his way to pick up his mother and siblings from a Bethlehem salon, to attend his sister’s wedding.

BREAKING: Israeli Forces Execute Another Palestinian!



Ahmad Erekat (24 yrs old), from Abu Dis (West Bank), was shot and left to bleed to death. He was driving to get gifts for his sister on her wedding day. Instead she received this video.#FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/jVUcplmfnt — Robert Inlakesh (@falasteen47) June 23, 2020

Israeli military sources said that Erekat was shot after he allegedly attempted to carry out a car-ramming attack. However, no Israeli soldiers were injured.

Video footages show that Israeli soldiers prevented Palestinian medical personnel from approaching the man, was left to bleed, as confirmed by Director of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society in Bethlehem.



