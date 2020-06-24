  1. Home
  3. Video: Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Man at Bethlehem Checkpoint; Was on His Way to His…

Video: Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Man at Bethlehem Checkpoint; Was on His Way to His Sister's Wedding

Published June 24th, 2020 - 07:34 GMT
Erekat was shot after he allegedly attempted to carry out a car-ramming attack. (Facebook)
Highlights
Ahmad Erekat was going to attend his sister’s wedding.

Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian man at a major military checkpoint, near the West Bank city of Bethlehem, according to security sources.

Ahmad Erekat, 34, was on his way to pick up his mother and siblings from a Bethlehem salon, to attend his sister’s wedding.

Israeli military sources said that Erekat was shot after he allegedly attempted to carry out a car-ramming attack. However, no Israeli soldiers were injured.

Video footages show that Israeli soldiers prevented Palestinian medical personnel from approaching the man, was left to bleed, as confirmed by Director of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society in Bethlehem.


This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2020 palestinechronicle.com

