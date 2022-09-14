Video: Lebanese Individuals Break Into a Beirut Bank, Take 'Their' Cash

A group of people, one carrying a weapon, entered a bank in Lebanon's Beirut on Wednesday calling for their money and took some hostages.

Several videos were shared on social media showing a group of people including a female who threatened to burn herself out if she doesn't get her money in the Sodeco region, central Beirut.

#لبنان والمستقبل الزاهر .. 😏

🔴 اقتحام مصرف #بلوم_بنك في السوديكو من قبل مودعين واحتجاز رهائن.. pic.twitter.com/V0hEDKmQiJ — أبو حسن (@Assad_wolverine) September 14, 2022

According to media sources, the Lebanese woman, who is yet to be identified nor any of her gang, took $20,000 from Blom Bank after breaking into it and taking some hostages.

However, this is not the first incident in Lebanon. Earlier, a man with a gun had also entered one of the banks in Beirut after the bank refused to give him some of the money he has in his account to treat his ill father.