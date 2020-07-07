In a Video Link Germany, France, Jordan, Egypt Stress Annexation Violates International Law

In a joint video conference, foreign ministers of Germany, France, Jordan, and Egypt on Tuesday voiced strong opposition to Israeli’s plans to annex parts of Palestinian territory in the West Bank.

"We exchanged views on the current state of the Middle East Peace Process and its regional implications. We concur that any annexation of Palestinian territories occupied in 1967 would be a violation of international law and imperil the foundations of the peace process,” said a press release issued by the German Foreign Ministry, quoting the four foreign ministers.

They further warned that the Israeli plan to annex parts of the West Bank was loaded with consequences and will affect the relationship between Israel and these four countries.

"We would not recognize any changes to the 1967 borders that are not agreed by both parties in the conflict. We also concur that such a step would have serious consequences for the security and stability of the region, and would constitute a major obstacle to efforts aimed at achieving comprehensive and just peace," the statement added.

The foreign ministers also affirmed their firm commitment to a negotiated two-state-solution based on international law and the relevant UN resolutions.

The ministers also discussed how to re-start a fruitful engagement between the Israeli and the Palestinian side, while offering their "support for facilitating negotiations”.

As part of US President Donald Trump’s “Deal of the Century,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had announced last month that his government would formally annex the Jordan Valley and all settlement blocs in the West Bank.

The West Bank, including East Jerusalem, is viewed as occupied territory under international law, thus making all Jewish settlements there -- as well as the planned annexation -- illegal.

Palestinian officials have threatened to abolish bilateral agreements with Israel if it goes ahead with the annexation, which will further undermine the two-state solution.

The majority of the international community including the European Union members do not recognize Israel’s sovereignty over territories that it has occupied since 1967.

This article has been adapted from its original source.