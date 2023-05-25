Video: Massive fire erupts at 7-storey building in Sydney

Breaking Headline

Published May 25th, 2023 - 07:24 GMT
Sydney
This picture shows a fire at a building in Sydney on May 25, 2023. More than 100 firefighters battled towering flames and thick smoke from a seven-storey blaze in central Sydney on May 25, warning that it is spreading to other buildings. (Photo by Andrew LEESON / AFP)

ALBAWABA - firefighters are battling a huge fire that broke out at a seven-storey building in the Australian capital Sydney on Thursday.

Videos showing flames and a cloud of a thick black smoke rising into the sky were shared on social media, meanwhile, many civilians were seen stopping in the streets to watch the fire.

A video showing parts of the building falling to the ground was shared online. 

At least 100 firefighters are battling to stop the massive fire that engulfed in one of the buildings in Sydney.

The building is very close to Sydney's busiest train station and the fire is now spreading to nearby buildings according to officials.

The building is located in Randle Lane, on the corner of Elizabeth Street in Surry Hills, on the southern edgy of Sydney's CBD, Daily Mail reported.

