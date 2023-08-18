Video of massive Fire erupts at warehouse in Lebanon

ALBAWABA - In a developing story, a substantial fire has broken out in a warehouse situated behind the Maadi Exhibition on the Al-Hasbeh-Sidon road, close to the western entrance of Ain al-Hilweh Camp.

Firefighters and emergency services are currently on the scene, working tirelessly to bring the flames under control.

Details about the cause of the fire and potential damage remain limited at this time. Local residents and camp officials are closely monitoring the situation, and updates are expected as more information becomes available.