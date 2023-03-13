Video: oldest Palestinian prisoner released from jail

ALBAWABA - After serving 17 years behind bars, Israel announced Monday releasing the oldest Palestinian prisoner in age Fuad Shubaki.

Shubaki, 83, was accused of smuggling arms from Iran to Gaza and was jailed for a long term in one of Israel's jails.

بالتكبيرات وإشارة النصر .. استقبال شيخ الأسرى فؤاد الشوبكي (83 عامًا) بعد 17 عامًا قضاها في سجون الاحتلال. pic.twitter.com/ugABDHjRZ6 — أدهم أبو سلمية #غزة 🇵🇸 (@adham922) March 13, 2023

Videos were shared online showing Palestinians celebrating the release of the oldest Palestinian prisoner from jail where Fuad Shubaki appears in a white beard and wearing a hat while raising the victory sign using his hand.

A spokesperson for the Palestinian Prisoner's Club said that the Palestinian detainee was jailed in Ashkelon prison and after his release, he is heading to Ramallah.

According to sources, Shubaki used to be a senior member of the Palestinian National Liberation Movement, Fatah but was arrested by Palestinian security forces in 2002 at the height of the second intifada.