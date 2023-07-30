Video shows moment of Pakistan explosion

ALBAWABA - A video was widely shared online reportedly showing moment of Pakistan blast which killed at least 40 people and injured over 150 others.

The blast happened at a political rally in northwestern Pakistan's Bajaur tribal region.

In the 16-second clip, a group of people where participating in the rally when an exlosion occured on the outskirts of Khar, the capital of Bajur district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, police revealed on Sunday.

Warning: graphic content below

انفجار في منطقة باجور القبلية في باكستان يخلف أكثر من 40 ضحية إلى الآن pic.twitter.com/56SRtHm4az — البراء خالد هلال (@ALBARAAHILAL) July 30, 2023

According to media outlets, the suicide blast took place at a rally organised by supporters of hardline cleric and political party leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Rescue workers and ambulences rushed to the scene to hospitalize and provide medical operations to those who were injured in the explosion in Pakistan's Bajaur region.