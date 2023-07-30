Breaking Headline

UNRWA suspends operations in Ain al-Hilweh camp

July 30th, 2023
ALBAWABA - UNRWA announced suspension of all of its operations in Ain al-Hilweh camp amid ongoing clashes on Sunday. Brigadier General Abu Ashraf al-Armouchi has been reportedly killed in the ...
Video shows moment of Pakistan explosion

Published July 30th, 2023 - 03:59 GMT
Pakistan
Men gather at the site of a deadly bomb blast in Bajaur district, Pakistan, on July 30, 2023. (Farooq NAEEM / AFP)

ALBAWABA - A video was widely shared online reportedly showing moment of Pakistan blast which killed at least 40 people and injured over 150 others.

The blast happened at a political rally in northwestern Pakistan's Bajaur tribal region.

In the 16-second clip, a group of people where participating in the rally when an exlosion occured on the outskirts of Khar, the capital of Bajur district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, police revealed on Sunday.

Warning: graphic content below

According to media outlets, the suicide blast took place at a rally organised by supporters of hardline cleric and political party leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Rescue workers and ambulences rushed to the scene to hospitalize and provide medical operations to those who were injured in the explosion in Pakistan's Bajaur region.

