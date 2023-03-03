Video: skyscraper catches fire in Hong Kong

ALBAWABA - Massive fire engulfed a high-rise building under construction in Hong Kong on Friday.

Videos have been shared online showing a skyscraper on fire with huge flames and black, heavy smoke rising into the sky.

Firefighters and rescue groups rushed to the scene to stop the fire rapidly while people stood to watch the building eaten by the flames.

NOW - Skyscraper under construction on fire in Hong Kong.pic.twitter.com/AvoeElDguc — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 2, 2023

According to Hong Kong officials, rescue workers "largely put out" the fire by 8:30 am local time (00:30 GMT) after about nine hours.

Furthermore, the building is located in the Tsim Sha Tsui district.

AFP cited authorities saying no casualties had been reported in the blaze. However, nearby residents were moved to another place until the fire is put out.

Sources added that the fire first started on Thursday night and was light, but it spread within an hour to reach the whole building approaching street level.