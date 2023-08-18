Video of Ukraine conducts Drone strikes on Moscow facilities

ALBAWABA - In a recent development, the Russian Ministry of Defense has confirmed that Ukraine executed drone attacks on various sites within the capital city of Moscow and the broader Moscow region. The drones employed in the attack were successfully intercepted by air defense systems.

One of the drones managed to modify its trajectory, eventually crashing into a non-residential structure near Krasnopresnenskaya Embankment in Moscow. Fortunately, the incident did not result in any casualties or outbreaks of fire.

According to the official statement from the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Ukrainian military orchestrated these drone attacks using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) around 04:00 Moscow time on August 18. The UAVs were promptly neutralized by the vigilant air defense systems. Despite being shot down, one UAV exhibited an evasive maneuver, leading to its eventual impact on a non-residential building close to Krasnopresnenskaya Embankment.

AFP

Notably, no individuals were harmed, and no fires were triggered due to the drone's crash. Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin took to social media to confirm that a section of the downed UAV had landed in the vicinity of the Expocenter in Moscow. He assured that this incident did not cause any significant structural damage. Sobyanin also informed the public that there were no reported injuries stemming from the incident.

VIDEO: Aftermath of drone hitting non-residential building in Moscow.



Russia says its air defence forces downed a Ukrainian drone over Moscow on Friday, the latest in a surge of aerial attacks targeting the capital pic.twitter.com/5zWciwQW0K — AFP News Agency (@AFP) August 18, 2023

This series of events follows an earlier announcement from the Russian Ministry of Defense, which disclosed that a Ukrainian naval drone had made an unsuccessful attempt to attack Russian warships in the Black Sea during the preceding night.