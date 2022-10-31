  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Videos: Indian Bridge Collapse Death Toll Rises to 120

Videos: Indian Bridge Collapse Death Toll Rises to 120

Al Bawaba Staff

Al Bawaba Staff

Published October 31st, 2022 - 05:48 GMT
India bridge collapse
Indian rescue personnel conduct search operations after a bridge across the river Machchhu collapsed in Morbi, some 220 kms from Ahmedabad, early on October 31, 2022. SAM PANTHAKY / AFP

ALBAWABA - The total death toll from the India bridge collapse tops to 120 people. These are figures provided from the police.  

The bridge collapse disaster is making international and social media platforms with many video footage of the bridge over the Machchhu river in the western state of Gujarat in Morbi.

Videos continue to show. Around 500 people were celebrating a religious festival when the bridge came crushing down into the water. 

Video clips have been trending since since when the bridge collapsed with people hanging in the air as the bridge collapsed but left some parts of it hanging downwards.

 

Tags:IndiaGujaratMorbiAhmedabad

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...