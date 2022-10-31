Videos: Indian Bridge Collapse Death Toll Rises to 120

ALBAWABA - The total death toll from the India bridge collapse tops to 120 people. These are figures provided from the police.

The bridge collapse disaster is making international and social media platforms with many video footage of the bridge over the Machchhu river in the western state of Gujarat in Morbi.

WARNING: Distressing footage. The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with India over the victims of a bridge collapse in Gujarat in west India, which resulted in the death of over 100 people.

Videos continue to show. Around 500 people were celebrating a religious festival when the bridge came crushing down into the water.

Video clips have been trending since since when the bridge collapsed with people hanging in the air as the bridge collapsed but left some parts of it hanging downwards.