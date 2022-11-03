  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Videos: Netanyahu and the rise of extremism

Videos: Netanyahu and the rise of extremism

Published November 3rd, 2022 - 07:09 GMT
Netanyahu
Netanyahu (AFP File Photo)

ALBAWABA - Benjamin Netanyahu comes back as Israeli's next prime minister with a 65-seat majority in the 120-member Knesset.

Videos are going viral. After nearly four-years of deadlock government and five elections, Netanyahu comes back as a victor among the Israeli extremists and right-wing vote. 

His Likud Party won 31 seats and his allies, the far-right Religious Zionism Party got 14 seats, the Shas Party 12 seats and the United Torah Judaism Party 8 seats according to Anadolu.

Despite his trial on corruption charges, which he denies, Bibi, as he is known, has the loyal support of the Likud grassroots that propelled his potential return to power. The 73-year-old said he "will try to do whatever he can to form a coalition, no matter how crazy", Netanyahu's former spokesman and Likud insider Aviv Bushinsky told AFP before the vote.

To clinch his victory, Netanyahu needed the backing of the ultra-nationalist Religious Zionism Party, co-led by Itamar Ben-Gvir according to UPI, adding Gvir was a follower of explicitly racist Meir Kahane. Ben-Gvir was convicted of supporting a terror organization and inciting racism in 2007.

 


© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...