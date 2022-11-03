Videos: Netanyahu and the rise of extremism

ALBAWABA - Benjamin Netanyahu comes back as Israeli's next prime minister with a 65-seat majority in the 120-member Knesset.

Israel vote results showing soaring power of far right, Netanyahu comeback. Palestinian Authority PM Mohammad Shtayyeh said that "the rise of religious right-wing parties in Israel's elections “is a natural result of the growing extremism and racism in Israeli society” #Apartheid pic.twitter.com/3uqKqlpbGJ — "Solidarity is a verb" (@SaveSJarrah) November 2, 2022

Videos are going viral. After nearly four-years of deadlock government and five elections, Netanyahu comes back as a victor among the Israeli extremists and right-wing vote.

Netanyahu's absurd vendetta against the Democratic Party is bad enough. But what will happen when racists and extremists sit in the Israeli government, whose views Democrats rightly find abhorrent? @EricYoffie Opinionhttps://t.co/dLmp15qskT — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) November 3, 2022

His Likud Party won 31 seats and his allies, the far-right Religious Zionism Party got 14 seats, the Shas Party 12 seats and the United Torah Judaism Party 8 seats according to Anadolu.

Benjamin Netanyahu elected Prime Minister of Israel pic.twitter.com/Ko6jzurM4P — Pax Multipolaris (@PaxMultipolaris) November 3, 2022

Despite his trial on corruption charges, which he denies, Bibi, as he is known, has the loyal support of the Likud grassroots that propelled his potential return to power. The 73-year-old said he "will try to do whatever he can to form a coalition, no matter how crazy", Netanyahu's former spokesman and Likud insider Aviv Bushinsky told AFP before the vote.

To clinch his victory, Netanyahu needed the backing of the ultra-nationalist Religious Zionism Party, co-led by Itamar Ben-Gvir according to UPI, adding Gvir was a follower of explicitly racist Meir Kahane. Ben-Gvir was convicted of supporting a terror organization and inciting racism in 2007.