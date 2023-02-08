  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Videos: rain, snow hits Jordan

Videos: rain, snow hits Jordan

Published February 8th, 2023 - 06:20 GMT
Cold front in Amman
Amman cold front (twitter)

ALBAWABA - Much video clips are being posted on Jordan's rain, sleet and snow and the weather situation is set to continue over the weekend. Today in Amman and the rest of the country its cold with temperatures staying just above 0 centigrade but thank goodness for the incessant rain throughout the country.

The weathermen have been working hard to provide Jordanians with weatherly updates on the situation and on different websites and television. The Jordan News Agency, Petra likewise has been doing the same. 

The impact of the depression and cold polar front currently affecting Jordan deepened on Tuesday, with strong winds and heavy rain accompanied by thunder and hail in the northern, central, and parts of the southern regions according to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD).

These included snow showers mixed with rain over the high mountain peaks at 900-1000 meters above sea level. Winds have been westerly and active at times with gusts, especially last Monday exceeding 90 kilometers per hour with blowing dust in the Badia areas.
 

The weather service warned of flash floods in valleys and lowlands, strong winds, slick roads, snow accumulation, and poor horizontal visibility in the eastern and southern areas, with dusty storms and dense fog.


This situation is likely to continue till Thursday as the cold front slips away and temperatures rise. 

Tags:AmmanJordancold weatherrainsnow

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...