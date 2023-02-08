Videos: rain, snow hits Jordan

ALBAWABA - Much video clips are being posted on Jordan's rain, sleet and snow and the weather situation is set to continue over the weekend. Today in Amman and the rest of the country its cold with temperatures staying just above 0 centigrade but thank goodness for the incessant rain throughout the country.

The weathermen have been working hard to provide Jordanians with weatherly updates on the situation and on different websites and television. The Jordan News Agency, Petra likewise has been doing the same.

The impact of the depression and cold polar front currently affecting Jordan deepened on Tuesday, with strong winds and heavy rain accompanied by thunder and hail in the northern, central, and parts of the southern regions according to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD).

الاجواء حاليا بعمان



Currently Weather ☁️ in Amman Jordan@ArabiaWeatherJO pic.twitter.com/ZSqukPRakX — ŌŜĀḾĀ_🐬,Yᵒᵘ Oᶰˡʸ Lᶤᵛᵉ Oᶰᶜᵉ (@OsamaZaina) February 4, 2023

These included snow showers mixed with rain over the high mountain peaks at 900-1000 meters above sea level. Winds have been westerly and active at times with gusts, especially last Monday exceeding 90 kilometers per hour with blowing dust in the Badia areas.



The vast destruction from the #TurkeyEarthquake has forced people into the streets, where the weather is freezing. Even here in Amman, there's wintery mix of sleet/rain. It's much colder in southern #Turkey & NW #Syria. — Nathan Vest (@nkvest_22) February 7, 2023

The weather service warned of flash floods in valleys and lowlands, strong winds, slick roads, snow accumulation, and poor horizontal visibility in the eastern and southern areas, with dusty storms and dense fog.



This situation is likely to continue till Thursday as the cold front slips away and temperatures rise.