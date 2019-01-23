Vienna MP Says Austria Mush Not Turn its Back on Turkey

Martha Bissman (Twitter)

Austria should not turn its back on an important ally like Turkey but seek to boost bilateral ties, according to an independent member of the Austrian parliament.

Martha Bissman said: “A fair and equal level of dialogue should be established to improve bilateral relations.”

“We should not turn our back to an important ally like Turkey due to various reasons,” Bisman added, pointing around 250,000 Turkish-origin people currently living in Austria.

She said Turkey hosts around 5 million refugees from Syria and neighboring countries and added that it “has a position of stability for the region and a safe castle for Europe.”

“It is not an honest approach when you need something, you establish good relations [with Turkey], but, saying ‘I do not accept this’ when Turkey wants something from you,” Bisman stressed.

Praising Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl’s steps to boost ties with Turkey, she expressed her desire to accompany Kneissl during her next visit to Turkey and hold political talks there.

The ties between the two countries had soured due to restrictions imposed by Austrian authorities in 2017 on Turkish politicians who wanted to campaign in the country ahead of a key referendum in Turkey.

However, the relations have been improving since the two top diplomats of Turkey and Austria pointed to “a new era” beginning in bilateral relations last year during mutual visits and the two countries agreed to take some decisions to normalize relations.

On Turkey’s EU bid, Bismann said, “I think negotiations with Turkey should restart. … Such negotiation processes could last for a long time but it should be handled with patience, good diplomacy, and sensitivity.”

“Restarting the negotiations would be very true signal to normalize the relations with Turkey, particularly in these days,” she added.

Turkey applied for EU membership in 1987 while accession talks began in 2005.

However, negotiations stalled in 2007 due to the objections of the Greek Cypriot administration in the divided island of Cyprus, as well as opposition from Germany and France.

To gain membership, Turkey has to successfully conclude negotiations on 35 policy chapters that involve reforms and the adoption of European standards.

As of May 2016, a total of 16 chapters had been opened and one concluded. However, in December 2016, the member states said no new chapters would be opened.

Stating that Austria was a country, which has a deep-rooted tradition of diplomacy, Bismann said: “Based on our tradition, we, as Austria and the EU, could show a sign that we want to maintain talks with Turkey."

Asked about why some part of the country do not want to regard Austrian citizens of Turkish-origin or people with foreign backgrounds as Austrians despite being born in the country, she blasted right-wing populist politicians and some media organs, which deliberately launch a negative campaign on citizens of foreign origin.

“There are actually many Austrians, who get along with Turkish neighbors and have quite good relations. Unfortunately, some part of the community is affected by political manipulations and cannot properly accept those people, who have been living here for 40 years and hold Austrian citizenship,” she said.

Last November, an investigation was launched into hundreds of Austrians of Turkish heritage on suspicion of illegally holding dual citizenship as part of a campaign orchestrated by the far-right Freedom Party (FPO).

On the government’s recent policies, Austrian deputy said: “The government is deliberately polarizing society. It does not only apply to the Turks, but also other minorities and those, who think differently.”

“They are applying an old tactic; divide and rule,” she said.

The politician advised minority groups to be more active in both social and political life to remove the negative image of foreigners living in Austria.

