Violence in Lebanon's Tripoli Leaves 72 Injured With 13 Soldiers Taken to Hospital

Calm was restored to the northern city of Tripoli Sunday, following a night of clashes between protesters and the Army, which left 72 people injured, the state-run National News Agency reported.

The injured include 16 military personnel, of whom 13 were taken to hospitals.

The clashes began earlier Saturday when protesters intercepted large trucks en route to Syria, which were thought to be smuggling food items illegally across the border.



The Lebanese Army then intervened to allow the passage of the trucks. Protesters retaliated, throwing rocks and fireworks at the Army, which then responded by launching tear gas canisters and firing rubber bullets.

The General Directorate of Customs said that the trucks were transporting aid including food and other items for the United Nations and International Red Cross, the NNA reported. A licensed transport company was transporting the items through Lebanon.

Meanwhile, mainly peaceful protests took place across Lebanon Saturday. Hundreds marched in Sidon and Beirut against the crippling depreciation of the local currency and calling for the Cabinet’s resignation.

As the Lebanese pound has rapidly lost its value against the dollar, living conditions in Lebanon have deteriorated and many have struggled to buy even the most basic food and supplies.

The Lebanese pound plunged to an unprecedented low in recent days, trading at over LL5,000 in the black market in some areas, driving thousands to protest against the decimation of the pound’s exchange rate.

