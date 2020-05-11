Violent Clashes Across Africa Leave at Least 24 People Dead Including UN Workers

Violent incidents in several African countries have claimed the lives of more than two dozen people.

In Niger, at least 20 people were killed when unidentified gunmen raided several villages in the Tillaberi region in the west.

Governor of Tillaberi Ibrahim Tidjani Katchella said on Sunday that the raids had been carried out a day earlier by motorcycle-riding gunmen.

In Sudan, violent clashes broke out between two rival tribes in the eastern city of Kassala, leaving three people dead and nearly 80 others injured.

The acting governor of the region said on Sunday that members of the Beni Amer community and the Nuba ethnic group had clashed with each other.

Violence-inducing sentiments between the two groups, which have a history of violent clashes, reignited on Thursday and escalated on Friday, according to the Sudanese official.

Elsewhere, in northern Mali, three United Nations (UN) peacekeepers were killed and four others severely wounded when a security patrol vehicle hit an improvised explosive device (IED) in Aguelhok region.



“We will combine all efforts to identify and apprehend those responsible for these terrorist acts so that they can answer for their crimes,” Mahamat Saleh Annadif, the UN mission chief in Mali, said in a statement on Sunday.

And in another incident, gunmen killed the mayor of a town in Cameroon’s restive Anglophone Southwest Region on Sunday.

Cameroon’s state broadcaster CRTV and a senior military official confirmed that Ashu Prisley Ojong, the mayor of the southwestern town of Mamfe, was killed when his convoy came under gunfire from Anglophone separatist fighters.

A senior military officer in the region, who requested anonymity, told Reuters that two soldiers had been wounded in the attack as well.

Many African countries are beset by tribal violence, terrorism, and militancy. Weak governance has led to interference in the region by Western countries.

The UN has also set up peacekeeping missions in former or current conflict zones in Africa. The peacekeeping forces sometimes come under attack by militants opposed to the local government or to Western presence.