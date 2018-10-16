Violent Clashes in Lebanese Refugee Camps Leaves 2 Dead

Soldiers stand guard on the road leading to Mieh Mieh Palestinian refugee camp on after clashes occurred between two different Palestinian factions. (AFP/File)

Two people were killed Tuesday in renewed clashes in Southern Lebanon's Mieh Mieh refugee camp, according to a local security source.

Violent clashes first erupted in the camp on Monday between Hezbollah-backed members of the Ansar Allah group and the Palestinian Fatah movement.

A Palestinian security source told Anadolu Agency that the clashes -- in which both sides used rockets and machine guns -- had continued on Tuesday, leaving at least two Fatah members dead.

The source, insisting on anonymity due to the issue’s sensitivity, added that at least 20 others -- from both sides -- had been injured in the fighting so far.

In a Tuesday statement, Palestinian resistance movement Hamas said a cease-fire had been hammered out at a meeting of representatives from leading Palestinian factions held at the Lebanese army’s nearby regional headquarters.

Located roughly four kilometers east of the Lebanese city of Sidon, all three groups -- Fatah, Hamas and Ansar Allah -- reportedly maintain an armed presence inside the camp.

Established in 1954, the Mieh Mieh refugee camp is currently home to some 5,000 Palestinian refugees.

This article has been adapted from its original source.