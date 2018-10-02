Violent Clashes in West Bank With Israeli Army Over Nation State Law

Palestinian protesters react to tear gas fired by Israeli forces during clashes near the Israeli settlement of Beit El, on the outskirt of Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank on October 1, 2018. (ABBAS MOMANI / AFP)

Follow > Disable alert for West Bank Follow >

Violent clashes broke out, on Monday, among Israeli forces and Palestinians in various areas across the occupied West Bank after portests took place as part of the general strikeagainst the highly controversial Nationality Law , which was approved by the Israeli Knesset in July.

A Ma'an reporter said that in the central West Bank district of Ramallah, violent clashes broke out among Israeli forces and Palestinian protesters, at the northern entrance of Ramallah City, near the illegal Israeli settlement of Beit El.

Palestinian youths set tires on fire and threw rocks towards Israeli forces, while soldiers fired rubber-coated steel bullets, as well as tear-gas bombs and sound bombs to disperse them.

Sources added that Israeli forces shot and injured three Palestinians, including a journalist, with rubber-coated steel bullets and several others suffered from tear-gas inhalation.

The identities and condition of the three injured remained unknown.

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) in the central West Bank district of Jerusalem, clashes broke out in the villages of al-Eizariya and Abu Dis, during which five Palestinians were shot and injured with rubber-coated steel bullets fired by Israeli forces, and 10 others suffered from tear-gas inhalation.

Israeli forces stormed the Palestinian neighborhood of Jabal al-Mukabbir in East Jerusalem, which led to clashes to break out with Palestinian residents.

No injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, in the Old City, Israeli forces and police handed summon notices to several Jerusalemites and local activists while exiting the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound after prayers.

Clashes also broke out in the northern West Bank districts of Nablus and Qalqiliya, during which Israeli forces fired live ammunition and sound bombs, according to local in both districts.

However, no injuries were reported yet.

Tensions increased as Palestinians across the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian territory occupied in 1948 and the Gaza Strip observed a general strike on Monday and organized popular activities expressing people's unity and resistance against the Nationality Law.