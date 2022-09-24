Viral: Fake News! Is There a Coup in China?

ALBAWABA - Its viral and on the internet. Everyone is wondering. Could there be a military coup in China. Everyone is speculating.

Rumours of military coup in China and arrest of Xi Jinping turns out to be false



Yet there are enough pointers showing that something could be brewing in Beijing https://t.co/zCTcgtyFUj #ChinaCoup — Lalmani Tiwari (@TiwariLalmani) September 24, 2022

The news is certainly trending despite the diving rumors. More so, there are some netizens, and its growing, that there has been a coup in China and that President Xi Jingping has been put under house arrest.

Not confirmed news.



1.Chinese Military full takeovers don't no



2. #XiJinping house arrest might be yes



3. If this news is right big changes in world politics and economics.



4. Eventually china falls geography and economically both.. pic.twitter.com/olSRRgJPsQ — vighnesh_ambole (@vighnesh702) September 24, 2022

This information however is not confirmed and it might be fake news. However, its trending and creating much internet vibes on the social media with different hashtags like #XiJinping, #China and #chinacoup.

The PLA has taken control of China. #XiJinping had been put under house arrest. General #LiQiaoming is supposed to be the new president of #China.

After this #chinacoup, two happiest person in China RN are: pic.twitter.com/S0AxPP3tFp — Virat (@legitvirat) September 24, 2022

While many are saying the coup rumors are probably false, they are still reposting tweets.

FALSE MILITARY COUP IN CHINA

It has been claimed by many that President Xi Jinping has been removed from the post, and that he has been put under house arrest by PLA. However, nothing has been confirmed till now, and probably the rumors are not true. pic.twitter.com/FqoC1LdtOa — Benks #Jokowi2024Selesai (@bwinarso99) September 24, 2022

