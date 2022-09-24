  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Viral! Fake News! Is There a Coup in China?

Viral: Fake News! Is There a Coup in China?

Al Bawaba Staff

Al Bawaba Staff

Published September 24th, 2022 - 03:39 GMT
A women cycling in Beijing's business district
A women cycling in Beijing's business district (AFP)

ALBAWABA - Its viral and on the internet. Everyone is wondering. Could there be a military coup in China. Everyone is speculating.

The news is certainly trending despite the diving rumors. More so, there are some netizens, and its growing, that there has been a coup in China and that President Xi Jingping has been put under house arrest.

This information however is not confirmed and it might be fake news. However, its trending and creating much internet vibes on the social media with different hashtags like #XiJinping#China and #chinacoup.

While many are saying the coup rumors are probably false, they are still reposting tweets. 

But hold on! 

 

Tags:ChinaBeijingXi Jingping

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...