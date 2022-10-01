Viral: Israeli 'Normalizer' Fajr Al Saeed Abysmally Loses in Kuwaiti Polls

ALBAWABA - Controversial Kuwaiti media personality Fajr Al Saeed, who visited Israel once and called for open normalization with the Jewish state, fought the last Kuwaiti elections and lost abysmally.

المتصهـ ـينة فجر السعيد حصلت على 433 صوتًا فقط في الانتخابات الكويتية.. اللهم اني شامت. pic.twitter.com/XeZoUljwa2 — تركي الشلهوب (@TurkiShalhoub) September 30, 2022

The social media is buzzing with tweets and retweets about her "victory"; she only got 433 votes far below what she expected. Bloggers are gloating because she once said that the majority of Arab people are for normalization with Israel and they serve as the "silent majority". They said the "small" votes she got clearly shows how wrong she is.

فجر السعيد، مرشحة كويتية كانت تدعو للتطبيع مع الاحتلال، وتدعي أنها تمثل الأغلبية الصامتة في الكويت، وتتهم الاجماع الكويتي الرافض للتطبيع بأنه موقف أقلية مفلسة شعبوية !

سقطت العجوز اليوم في الانتخابات سقوطاً مدويا وصارت محط سخرية أطفال الكويت قبل كبارها !

ما أجمله من شعب حر أصيل❤️ — جهاد حِلِّس (@jhelles) September 30, 2022

Her name is riding here on the social platforms to the extent different hashtags are trending including ( #انتخابات_مجلس_2022 #فجر_السعيد #التطبيع) and more. It is even pointed out her uncle made a fireworks display outside his house in celebration of her loss in the last parliamentary elections.

فجر السعيد خرجت على قناة إسرائيلية لتقول أن الشعوب العربية مع التطبيع، قالوا لها كيف؟ قالت "أنا أمثل الأغلبية الصامتة"، بالأمس خسرت في انتخابات الكويت وحصلت على 433 صوت فقط. لم نكن نعرف أن الأغلبية عندها بهذا الحجم! pic.twitter.com/ifDqF5cwiH — نحو الحرية (@hureyaksa) September 30, 2022

Kuwait strongly refuses to normalize with Israel. Its leaders and officials constantly stated that, and it has refused to take that step especially when the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco normalised with the Jewish state in late 2020 under then US president Donald Trump.

موجة سخرية في الكويت من الإعلامية فجر السعيد، التي خرجت قبل مدة على قناة إسرائيلية زاعمة أنها تمثل الأغلبية الصامتة المؤيدة للتطبيع، فلم تنل غير 433 صوتا في انتخابات مجلس الأمة! #فجر_السعيد pic.twitter.com/B64JI35jGk — مجلة ميم (@MeemMagazine) October 1, 2022

Bloggers have said Fajr Al Saeed clearly only represents herself and that the "silent majority" remains very small.

فجر السعيد قالت ذات مرة، أنها تُمثل الأغلبية الصامتة فيما يخص التطبيع مع الكيان المحتل، فتبين أن الأغلبية الصامتة هي 433 صوت فقط 🤭 pic.twitter.com/p3IfANV1S9 — تركي الشلهوب (@TurkiShalhoub) September 30, 2022