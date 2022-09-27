Viral: Israeli Soldiers Viciously Attack an Old Man For Being in Al Aqsa

ALBAWABA - Picture of the old Palestinian man being kicked by Israeli soldiers in the squares of holy Jerusalem is trending. Images and news of the assault continues to make headway on news websites and the social media.
Haj Kheir Al Shimi from the village of Jadidat Al Makr near Acre was attacked by Israeli soldiers near the Lion's Gate simply for keeping vigil.
The social media is up-in-arms with comments about the horrendous attacks against old people that have become a normal way of life.
Bloggers have been concerned about Al Shimi who has been hospitalized following the vicious attack.
Al Shimi is a constant feature at the holy places. This time, his presence there was to counter the Jewish settler extremists who are taken to Jerusalem heavily guarded by Israeli soldiers
The Palestinian news agency WAFA has stated that Israel has put together a "black list" of all activists and worshippers who remain at the Al Aqsa Mosque and threatened to impose grave sanctions on them and their families, including the demolition of their homes.
