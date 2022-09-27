Viral: Israeli Soldiers Viciously Attack an Old Man For Being in Al Aqsa

ALBAWABA - Picture of the old Palestinian man being kicked by Israeli soldiers in the squares of holy Jerusalem is trending. Images and news of the assault continues to make headway on news websites and the social media.

يصعب علي استيعاب مثل هذه الصور، إذ كيف يمكن لأي شخص أن يمد يده على مسن قد يكون في عمر والده أو جده..

الحاج خير الشيمي، لا يفوت فرصة إلّا ويأتي من عكا إلى #القدس، ودائمًا نراه في #المسجد_الأقصى.

ألف سلامة عليك العم أبو بكر 🙏🏻

Haj Kheir Al Shimi from the village of Jadidat Al Makr near Acre was attacked by Israeli soldiers near the Lion's Gate simply for keeping vigil.

مرة أخرى يتكرر الاعتداء على الشيوخ العُزل في القدس .. وهنا الحاج خير الشيمي الذي لا يفوت فرصة إلا ويأتي من عكا إلى القدس والمسجد الأقصى..

الحدث عند باب السلسلة إحدى بوابات المسجد الأقصى..

The social media is up-in-arms with comments about the horrendous attacks against old people that have become a normal way of life.

"الأقصى بيستاهل وإحنا مستعدين نضحي أكثر من هيك"

"الأقصى بيستاهل وإحنا مستعدين نضحي أكثر من هيك"

بعد الاعتداء عليه من قبل قوات الاحتلال في أحداث الأقصى المستمرة، الحاج خير الشيمي يؤكد على وجوب الرباط والتضحية للأقصى

Bloggers have been concerned about Al Shimi who has been hospitalized following the vicious attack.

ألف سلامة عليك أيها المرابط الكريم يا ابن مدينة #عكا الصمود الحاج "خير الشيمي" الذي لا يفوّت فرصةً للرباط في الأقصى

ألف سلامة عليك أيها المرابط الكريم يا ابن مدينة #عكا الصمود الحاج "خير الشيمي" الذي لا يفوّت فرصةً للرباط في الأقصى

فلسطين بتستاهل رجال مثلكم عم أبو بكر

Al Shimi is a constant feature at the holy places. This time, his presence there was to counter the Jewish settler extremists who are taken to Jerusalem heavily guarded by Israeli soldiers

أحد أبرز المرابطين في #المسجد_الأقصى.. إصابة الحاج خير الشيمي إثر اعتداء قوات الاحتلال

أحد أبرز المرابطين في #المسجد_الأقصى.. إصابة الحاج خير الشيمي إثر اعتداء قوات الاحتلال

#الأقصى_يستغيث

The Palestinian news agency WAFA has stated that Israel has put together a "black list" of all activists and worshippers who remain at the Al Aqsa Mosque and threatened to impose grave sanctions on them and their families, including the demolition of their homes.