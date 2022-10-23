Viral: Kuwait Airways Bans Travellers With Israeli Passports

ALBAWABA - Its trending. Kuwaiti Airways won't let you on its aircrafts if you hold an Israeli passport. This may stand the reason for after all Kuwait rejects normalization with Israel.

#الكويت لا تسمح لكِ بركوب الخطوط الجوية الكويتية، لأنكِ حاملة للجواز الإسرائيلي..



للكويت شعباً وحكومة ❤️

But this piece of news is trending under different hashtags, both in Arabic and English including (الكويت @KuwaitAirways and things like #التطبيع_خيانة #فلسطين #الكويت #الكويت_السالمية #الكويت_تستحق_الأفضل)

"الكويت لا تسمح لكِ بركوب الخطوط الجوية الكويتية، لأنكِ حاملة للجواز الإسرائيلي".



pic.twitter.com/9eZMjuDwG5 — ثقافة قانونية (@lawyertwitte) October 23, 2022

The hashtags is also being retweeted being different people and is being commented on from both Kuwaitis and Palestinians.

"الكويت لا تسمح لكِ بركوب الخطوط الجوية الكويتية، لأنكِ حاملة للجواز الإسرائيلي". يلا مع السلامة جربي الخطوط الإماراتية قد تنقلكِ مجاناً لتثبت أنها متسامحة😉

And finally in English: