Viral: Kuwait Airways Bans Travellers With Israeli Passports

Published October 23rd, 2022 - 06:40 GMT
ALBAWABA - Its trending. Kuwaiti Airways won't let you on its aircrafts if you hold an Israeli passport. This may stand the reason for after all Kuwait rejects normalization with Israel. 

But this piece of news is trending under different hashtags, both in Arabic and English including (الكويت @KuwaitAirways and things like #التطبيع_خيانة #فلسطين #الكويت #الكويت_السالمية #الكويت_تستحق_الأفضل)

The hashtags is also being retweeted being different people and is being commented on from both Kuwaitis and Palestinians.

And this is again:

And finally in English:

 


