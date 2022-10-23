Viral: Kuwait Airways Bans Travellers With Israeli Passports

ALBAWABA - Its trending. Kuwaiti Airways won't let you on its aircrafts if you hold an Israeli passport. This may stand the reason for after all Kuwait rejects normalization with Israel.
#الكويت لا تسمح لكِ بركوب الخطوط الجوية الكويتية، لأنكِ حاملة للجواز الإسرائيلي..— حسن يوسف ♏️ (@hsnyousuf) October 23, 2022
للكويت شعباً وحكومة ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CLOAv85rMF
But this piece of news is trending under different hashtags, both in Arabic and English including (الكويت @KuwaitAirways and things like #التطبيع_خيانة #فلسطين #الكويت #الكويت_السالمية #الكويت_تستحق_الأفضل)
"الكويت لا تسمح لكِ بركوب الخطوط الجوية الكويتية، لأنكِ حاملة للجواز الإسرائيلي".— ثقافة قانونية (@lawyertwitte) October 23, 2022
pic.twitter.com/9eZMjuDwG5
The hashtags is also being retweeted being different people and is being commented on from both Kuwaitis and Palestinians.
"الكويت لا تسمح لكِ بركوب الخطوط الجوية الكويتية، لأنكِ حاملة للجواز الإسرائيلي". يلا مع السلامة جربي الخطوط الإماراتية قد تنقلكِ مجاناً لتثبت أنها متسامحة😉 pic.twitter.com/vjUOlCJbAi— نحو الحرية (@hureyaksa) October 22, 2022
And this is again:
"الكويت لا تسمح لكِ بركوب الخطوط الجوية الكويتية، لأنكِ حاملة للجواز الإسرائيلي".— قاطع من أجل فلسطين 🇵🇸 (@ban_campaign) October 22, 2022
التحية للكويت حكومة وشعباً✌️@Palestinekw @_K_against_N_
حملة المقاطعة ومناهضة التطبيع_فلسطين#التطبيع_خيانة #فلسطين #الكويت #الكويت_السالمية #الكويت_تستحق_الأفضل pic.twitter.com/j00jchzhqM
And finally in English:
Kuwait Airways denies Israelis to fly with KA. Germany has no problem, as always, with anti-Semitism. Germany allows Kuwait Airways to land at any German airport. Watch! That is meant when German politicians speak of solidarity with Israel and cry "Never Again!": שום דבר https://t.co/mgMXIRlIM7— VonNaftali. Private. #awraham #vonnaftali #israel (@VonNaftali) September 8, 2022
