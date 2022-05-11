Viral: The 'Moment' Shireen Abu Aqleh Was Shot Dead by Israeli Sniper

  1. Home
Published May 11th, 2022 - 11:57 GMT
The body of Sherine Abu Aqleh on the ground
(Aljazeera/AFP)

ALBAWABA - This is the moment Sherine Abu Aqleh was killed by an Israeli sniper. Its a full length video from the moment the Al Jazeera journalist fell to the ground to being rushed to hospital and the attempt to revive her.

The social media are continuing to provide extensive coverage under the hashtags of (#Shereen_Abu_Aqleh #شيرين_ابو_عاقلة #فلسطين). One Al Jazeera video clip showed her laying on the ground:

Another by a Palestinian journalist who narrated exactly what happened. He explained it was a direct hit by Israeli soldiers who clearly was aiming at all of them.

He continued at that moment, they were a group of Palestinian journalists standing and subject to Israeli bullets despite the fact they had full helmets and clearly marked 'journalist vests' and had informed the soldiers about their presence:

The veteran journalist who joined Al Jazeera in 1997 was rushed to hospital but she was announced dead on arrival with the utter disbelief of the other journalists who were with her.

Another colleague of hers Ali Samoudi was shot in the back and he was rushed to hospital but managed to survive. He said there was no clashes at the time when they were shot:

The Qatar-based broadcaster blamed Israeli forces, saying she was shot 'deliberately' and 'in cold blood' by Israeli troops while wearing a press Pavest and helmet as reported in the Daily Mail.

In a statement that flashed on its channel, Al Jazeera called on the international community to 'condemn and hold the Israeli occupation forces accountable for deliberately targeting and assassinating our colleague, Shireen Abu Akleh,' the London-based daily added.

Her picture, image and work will continued to be imprinted on every Palestinian household. 

People are saddened and in great shock with her views will continue to ring in the ears of everyone who knew her, as a person and on television:

 

 

 

