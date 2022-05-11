Viral: The 'Moment' Shireen Abu Aqleh Was Shot Dead by Israeli Sniper

ALBAWABA - This is the moment Sherine Abu Aqleh was killed by an Israeli sniper. Its a full length video from the moment the Al Jazeera journalist fell to the ground to being rushed to hospital and the attempt to revive her.

The moment of the execution of journalist Sherine Abu Aqleh, by Israeli snipers, while covering the events of Jenin this morning#Shereen_Abu_Aqleh#Palestine pic.twitter.com/tEtHwunmwO — Uncle 𓂆 🇵🇸 (@bani_basel) May 11, 2022

The social media are continuing to provide extensive coverage under the hashtags of (#Shereen_Abu_Aqleh #شيرين_ابو_عاقلة #فلسطين). One Al Jazeera video clip showed her laying on the ground:

This is how Israeli terrorism killed the Palestinian journalist #شيرين_ابو_عاقلة

Even though she's wearing a press uniform. #Shereen_Abu_Aqleh#Palestine pic.twitter.com/GwikEn2pSH — 🇵🇸🇯🇴manal abunassar (@manal_abunassar) May 11, 2022

Another by a Palestinian journalist who narrated exactly what happened. He explained it was a direct hit by Israeli soldiers who clearly was aiming at all of them.

#Shereen_Abu_Aqleh journalist in Al Jazeera channel was killed by the Israeli occupation while carrying out her work and transmitting the terrorism of these terrorist, she died trying to convey the true face of these terrorists !!#شيرين_أبوعاقلة pic.twitter.com/PpVv1ka5eX — جورية 🌸 (@Lunamovaso) May 11, 2022

He continued at that moment, they were a group of Palestinian journalists standing and subject to Israeli bullets despite the fact they had full helmets and clearly marked 'journalist vests' and had informed the soldiers about their presence:

🧵: Don’t waste your time reading western/Israeli news headlines about what happened to Shireen Abu Akleh. Hear it firsthand from the Palestinian journalists who were with her and witnessed everything:#شيرين_ابو_عاقلة #Shereen_Abu_Aqleh pic.twitter.com/nleKI2NpXe — amal🇵🇸♥️ (@amalalshafie4) May 11, 2022

The veteran journalist who joined Al Jazeera in 1997 was rushed to hospital but she was announced dead on arrival with the utter disbelief of the other journalists who were with her.

Martyr Shireen Abu Akleh in the hospital as her colleagues call for her. She was shot in the head by the Israeli occupation 💔 ##ShireenAbuAkleh #شيرين_ابو_عاقلة pic.twitter.com/n9QX9lURTL — Layla Darwish (@Qplo) May 11, 2022

Another colleague of hers Ali Samoudi was shot in the back and he was rushed to hospital but managed to survive. He said there was no clashes at the time when they were shot:

what a disgusting lie.



here is journalist Ali Samoudi who got shot by Israeli occupation forces alongside Shireen Abu Aqleh saying that they were shot by the IOF, and that there was no Palestinian fighters in the area. https://t.co/h2qc9wR3tP pic.twitter.com/WnuwLmSlWV — kasamang anna ☭ᜃ۞ (they/she) (@notoriouskaanna) May 11, 2022

The Qatar-based broadcaster blamed Israeli forces, saying she was shot 'deliberately' and 'in cold blood' by Israeli troops while wearing a press Pavest and helmet as reported in the Daily Mail.

#Shereen_Abu_Aqleh rest in peace , never forget, God bless you 🙏 pic.twitter.com/asKiK1nidy — Amr arafa (@AArafa) May 11, 2022

In a statement that flashed on its channel, Al Jazeera called on the international community to 'condemn and hold the Israeli occupation forces accountable for deliberately targeting and assassinating our colleague, Shireen Abu Akleh,' the London-based daily added.

Her picture, image and work will continued to be imprinted on every Palestinian household.

The last photo of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh, taken for her only a few minutes before she was shot dead by Israeli gunfire in Jenin. #ShireenAbuAqleh pic.twitter.com/IRhD38B2qz — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) May 11, 2022

People are saddened and in great shock with her views will continue to ring in the ears of everyone who knew her, as a person and on television: