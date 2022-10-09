VIRAL: Palestinian Girl Shoved, Pinned Down by Israeli Soldiers is Beaten

ALBAWABA - Its all on video for all to see. Israeli soldiers set upon a Palestinian woman and beat her to the ground with the full force of brutality.

The video clips are trending on the social media. One has to see it to believe. Fully-equipped soldiers with armor going after a Palestinian woman outside the Damascus Gate, one of the main entrances to the Al Aqsa Mosque.

An Israeli soldier points his weapon at the residents in Bab al-Amud area, occupied Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/J0I2kHoPg1 — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) October 8, 2022

Seeing the brutality of the Israeli soldiers a young man tries to get to the women but he is beaten up as well. However, before they do that, he punches and kicks the soldiers and gives as good as he gets, but in the end he is held down. But not before, the soldiers, plenty in number, get a hiding and much resistance.

There are women in Palestine who need your attention. https://t.co/m17lttFnsj — Muhammad Smiry (@MuhammadSmiry) October 8, 2022

The video-clip is being posted and reposted on the social media with Palestinian politician Hannan Ashrawi calling the action by Israeli soldiers as thuggery and naming them as thugs.

The Israeli military forces brutally detain several Palestinians including a woman in the vicinity of Damascus Gate in Jerusalem a while ago! pic.twitter.com/QW8G5raQMs — Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) October 8, 2022

As evidence of their brutal treatment one video shows an Israeli soldiers approaching women and children as well as an old man and pointing his gun at them looking as if he is ready to shoot. His gun is waved down at the last minute by one of his colleagues.