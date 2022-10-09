  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. VIRAL: Palestinian Girl Shoved, Pinned Down by Israeli Soldiers is Beaten

VIRAL: Palestinian Girl Shoved, Pinned Down by Israeli Soldiers is Beaten

Al Bawaba Staff

Al Bawaba Staff

Published October 9th, 2022 - 09:29 GMT
Confronting occupation
A Palestinian woman confronts Israeli forces outside Damascus Gate in occupied East Jerusalem, on June 15, 2021 [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]

ALBAWABA - Its all on video for all to see. Israeli soldiers set upon a Palestinian woman and beat her to the ground with the full force of brutality. 

The video clips are trending on the social media. One has to see it to believe. Fully-equipped soldiers with armor going after a Palestinian woman outside the Damascus Gate, one of the main entrances to the Al Aqsa Mosque.

Seeing the brutality of the Israeli soldiers a young man tries to get to the women but he is beaten up as well. However, before they do that, he punches and kicks the soldiers and gives as good as he gets, but in the end he is held down. But not before, the soldiers, plenty in number, get a hiding and much resistance. 

The video-clip is being posted and reposted on the social media with Palestinian politician Hannan Ashrawi calling the action by Israeli soldiers as thuggery and naming them as thugs. 

As evidence of their brutal treatment one video shows an Israeli soldiers approaching women and children as well as an old man and pointing his gun at them looking as if he is ready to shoot. His gun is waved down at the last minute by one of his colleagues. 

 

Tags:Damascus GateJerusalemAl AqsaPalestineHanan Ashrawi

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...